IRCTC Tour Package: ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन का सुनहरा मौका, रेलवे लाई है बेहद सस्ता टूर पैकेज
IRCTC Tour Package: ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन का सुनहरा मौका, रेलवे लाई है बेहद सस्ता टूर पैकेज

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra: इंडियन रेलवे अक्सर धार्मिक स्थलों की यात्रा के लिए कई तरह के स्पेशल टूर पैकेज लॉन्च करता रहता है. आज हम आपको ज्योतिर्लिंग यात्रा पैकेज के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो 22 जून से शुरू होने जा रहा है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

IRCTC Tour Package: ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन का सुनहरा मौका, रेलवे लाई है बेहद सस्ता टूर पैकेज

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package: बच्चों की छुट्टियां चल रही हैं और अगर आप इन छुट्टियों का यूटिलाईज़ करते हुए किसी धार्मिक स्थान की यात्रा करना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए बहुत ही बढ़िया अवसर है. जी हां, इंडियन रेलवे ने शिव के भक्तों के लिए एक जबरदस्त टूरिस्ट पैकेज लॉन्च किया है. आईआरसीटीसी ने देश में स्थित अलग-अलग ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन करने वालों को ये सुनहरा मौका दिया है. आइए जानते हैं इस पैकेज से जुड़ी तमाम डिटेल्स और इसका बजट...

