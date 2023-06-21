NPS Rules: पेंशन पाने वाले ध्यान दें, सरकार करने जा रही नियमों में बदलाव, अब इस तरह मिलेगा पैसा!
NPS Rules: पेंशन पाने वाले ध्यान दें, सरकार करने जा रही नियमों में बदलाव, अब इस तरह मिलेगा पैसा!

Pension news update: राष्ट्रीय पेंशन प्रणाली (National Pension System) एक तरह का इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान है. इस योजना के तहत खाताधारकों को रिटायरमेंट के बाद हर महीने एकमुश्त राशि और पेंशन का फायदा मिलता है. 

NPS Rules: पेंशन पाने वाले ध्यान दें, सरकार करने जा रही नियमों में बदलाव, अब इस तरह मिलेगा पैसा!

NPS Withdrawal Facility: पेंशन पाने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर है. अगर आप भी एनपीएस का फायदा ले रहे हैं तो अब सरकार की तरफ से इसके नियमों में बदलाव करने का फैसला लिया गया है. राष्ट्रीय पेंशन प्रणाली (National Pension System) एक तरह का इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान है. इस योजना के तहत खाताधारकों को रिटायरमेंट के बाद हर महीने एकमुश्त राशि और पेंशन का फायदा मिलता है. 

