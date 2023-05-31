Petrol-Diesel Price Today: महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Petrol-Diesel Price Today: महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट

Petrol-Diesel Price: ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से 31 मई के लिए जारी की गई पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं आया है. एक द‍िन पहले प्राइवेट सेक्‍टर की र‍िटेल कंपनी नायरा एनर्जी ने पेट्रोल- डीजल के दाम 1 रुपये कम करने का ऐलान क‍िया.

 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price on 31st May: प‍िछले करीब एक साल से पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में कोई बड़ा बदलाव नहीं आया है. ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से हर द‍िन सुबह में पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट (Petrol-Diesel Price) जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. 31 मई के ल‍िए भी कंपन‍ियों ने रेट जारी कर द‍िये हैं. आज कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से कीमत को लेक‍र क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं क‍िया गया. हालांक‍ि कुछ द‍िन पहले नोएडा, गुरुग्राम, गाज‍ियाबाद और जयपुर में तेल की कीमत में मामूली ग‍िरावट आई थी. दूसरी तरफ क्रूड ऑयल के रेट में लगातार ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है.

