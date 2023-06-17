देश के पहले प्राइवेट रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेंगी एयरपोर्ट पर मिलने वाली सुविधाएं, दिखने में फाइव स्टार होटल से नहीं है कम
देश के पहले प्राइवेट रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेंगी एयरपोर्ट पर मिलने वाली सुविधाएं, दिखने में फाइव स्टार होटल से नहीं है कम

Indian Railways: भारत का पहला प्राइवेट रेलवे स्टेशन आए दिन सुर्खियों में रहता है. मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में स्थित रानी कमलापति रेलवे स्टेशन देखने में किसी फाइव स्टार होटल से कम नहीं, वहीं इसमें एक से एक सुविधाएं यात्रियों को मिलेंगी.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

देश के पहले प्राइवेट रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेंगी एयरपोर्ट पर मिलने वाली सुविधाएं, दिखने में फाइव स्टार होटल से नहीं है कम

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station: देश में सबसे ज्यादा तरक्की इंडियन रेलवे कर रहा है. यह विभाग तेजी से अपने  स्टेशनों का आधुनिकीकरण में लगा है और सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेनों का संचालन कर रहा है. वहीं, देश में पहला हाई टेक निजी (Private) रेलवे स्टेशन भी बन चुका है, जहां पर आपको वर्ल्ड क्लास फैसिलिटीज मिलेंगी.

