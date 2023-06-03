RBI: आपका भी है बैंक में खाता तो अब RBI ने लगाया करोड़ों का जुर्माना, जानें लिस्ट में कौन-कौन से बैंक हैं शामिल?
RBI: आपका भी है बैंक में खाता तो अब RBI ने लगाया करोड़ों का जुर्माना, जानें लिस्ट में कौन-कौन से बैंक हैं शामिल?

Indian Overseas Bank News: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने आय निर्धारण से जुड़े नियमों का अनुपालन नहीं करने और नियामकीय अनुपालन में अन्य कमियों के लिए सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक (IOB) पर 2.20 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

RBI: आपका भी है बैंक में खाता तो अब RBI ने लगाया करोड़ों का जुर्माना, जानें लिस्ट में कौन-कौन से बैंक हैं शामिल?

Reserve Bank of India: आरबीआई (RBI) की तरफ से समय-समय पर बैंकों को लेकर कई बड़े फैसले लिए जाते रहे हैं. अगर आपका भी किसी भी बैंक में खाता है तो यह आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने आय निर्धारण से जुड़े नियमों का अनुपालन नहीं करने और नियामकीय अनुपालन में अन्य कमियों के लिए सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक (IOB) पर 2.20 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया.

