Bank Locker: बैंक ने कर दिया है लॉकर बंद? जानिए ऐसा हुआ तो क्या होगा, RBI ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश
Bank Locker: बैंक ने कर दिया है लॉकर बंद? जानिए ऐसा हुआ तो क्या होगा, RBI ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश

Bank Locker Facility: लोग चोरी के डर से कीमती चीजों को अपने घर में रखने से डरते. ऐसे में ज्यादातर लोग अपनी कीमती चीजें बैंक के लॉकर में ही रखते हैं. आज हम आपको इससे जुड़ी कुछ अहम जानकारियां बता रहे हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Bank Locker: बैंक ने कर दिया है लॉकर बंद? जानिए ऐसा हुआ तो क्या होगा, RBI ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश

Bank Locker Facility: आज के समय में हर कोई अपनी जमा-पूंजी बैंक में ही रखते हैं. केवल जमा-पूंजी जमा करने के लिए ही नहीं, बल्कि हम अपने महंगे गहने, घर-दुकान और सभी जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट्स भी बैंक में ही रखना पसंद करते हैं. लोग बैंक लॉकर में चीजों को संभालकर रख तो देते हैं, लेकिन लंबे समय तक उसे तोड़ते नहीं है. अगर आपने भी बैंक के लॉकर में अपना सामान रखा है, लेकिन तोड़ा नहीं किया है तो यह आपके काम की खबर है. 

