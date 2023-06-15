Stock Market: वीकली एक्सपायरी के दिन फिसला बाजार, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में आई बड़ी गिरावट
Share Market Closing Update: आज बाजार में गिरावट हावी रही है. बीएसई का 30 शेयरों वाला सूचकांक सेंसेक्स 310.88 अंक यानी 0.49 प्रतिशत गिरकर 62,917.63 पर बंद हुआ. कारोबार के दौरान एक समय यह 357.43 अंक तक गिर गया था.

 

Jun 15, 2023

Stock Market Closing, 15 June 2023: शेयर बाजार (Share Market) में आज बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिली है. वीकली एक्सपायरी के दिन सेंसेक्स 300 से भी ज्यादा अंक फिसल गया है. अमेरिका में फेड रिजर्व की तरफ से लिए गए फैसले के बाद में घरेलू मार्केट में बिकवाली देखने को मिली है. शेयर बाजार में निवेशकों की बैंकिंग, IT Sector और फाइनेंशियल शेयरों में मुनाफावसूली का भी असर बाजार में देखने को मिला है. इस वजह से भी मार्केट में गिरावट हावी रही है. 

