GK: गैंडे पर नहीं होता गोली का असर, तो क्या सच में इसकी खाल से ही बनती है बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट?
topStories1hindi1747536
Hindi Newsकरियर

GK: गैंडे पर नहीं होता गोली का असर, तो क्या सच में इसकी खाल से ही बनती है बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट?

Rhinoceros Skin Intresting Facts: राइनोसरस बहुत ज्यादा वजनी होता है. दुनिया भर में इसकी पांच प्रजातियां पाई जाती हैं. गैंडे की स्किन बहुत मोटी होती है. पढ़िए गैंडे से जुड़ी कुछ ऐसी इंट्रेस्टिंग बातें जो आपको हैरान कर देंगी.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

GK: गैंडे पर नहीं होता गोली का असर, तो क्या सच में इसकी खाल से ही बनती है बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट?

Intresting Facts About Rhinoceros Skin: अक्सर आपने लोगों से किसी जिद्दी इंसान के लिए यह कहते सुना ही होगा की इसकी 'चमड़ी तो गैंडे जैसी हो गई है'. सभी जानते हैं कि उन ढीठ किस्म के प्राणियों के लिए यह बात कही जाती है, जिनके ऊपर किसी भी चीज का या किसी की बात का जल्दी से असर नहीं होता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग