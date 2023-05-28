Sarkari Naukri Railway: रेलवे में सरकारी नौकरी कैसे पाएं? ये हैं एग्जाम और पात्रता
topStories1hindi1714166
Hindi Newsकरियर

Sarkari Naukri Railway: रेलवे में सरकारी नौकरी कैसे पाएं? ये हैं एग्जाम और पात्रता

Sarkari Naukri: आप यहां ग्रेजुएशन के बाद रेलवे की नौकरियों, भर्ती के लेवल और अन्य कारकों के बारे में जानकारी पा सकते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sarkari Naukri Railway: रेलवे में सरकारी नौकरी कैसे पाएं? ये हैं एग्जाम और पात्रता

Railway Recruitment: भारतीय रेलवे अब युवाओं के लिए ज्यादा डिमांड वाला नौकरी ऑप्शन है. ग्रुप ए, बी, सी और डी में पद उपलब्ध हैं. अब देश भर में मोटे तौर पर 11 रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड काम कर रहे हैं. जरूरी वैकेंसी को भरने के लिए, इन भर्ती प्लेटफार्मों पर नौकरी अधिसूचनाएं अक्सर पोस्ट की जाती हैं. सबसे लेटेस्ट नोटिफिकेशन के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अक्सर वेबसाइट पर जाना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Manoj Bajpayee
Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai: बेहद दमदार है मनोज बाजपेयी का ये कोर्टरूम ड्रामा
IPL 2023
विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!