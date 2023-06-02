IAS Story: मां की मौत से टूट गई थीं अंकिता, ऐसा रहा महिला अफसर का आईएएस बनने का सफर
Ankita Choudhary IAS Biography: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सफलता पाने वाले लोगों के संघर्ष की कहानी हर किसी के लिए प्रेरणा का काम करती है. ऐसी ही एक प्रेरणादायक कहानी है हरियाणा की अंकिता चौधरी की.

Jun 02, 2023

IAS Ankita Choudhary: हरियाणा के रोहतक जिले की अंकिता ने 2017 में जब पहली बार सिविल सेवा की परीक्षा दी तो उन्हें सफलता नहीं मिली लेकिन अपने दूसरे प्रयास में उन्होंने ऑल इंडिया रैंक 14 हासिल की. रोहतक के महम की रहने वाली अंकिता चौधरी ने इंटरमीडिएट के बाद दिल्ली के हिंदू कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन किया.

