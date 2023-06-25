NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule: नीट यूजी की काउंसलिंग का शेड्यूल, ये रही सभी जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट्स की लिस्ट
topStories1hindi1753142
Hindi Newsकरियर

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule: नीट यूजी की काउंसलिंग का शेड्यूल, ये रही सभी जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट्स की लिस्ट

NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023: पिछले साल, NEET काउंसलिंग रीयल में 4 राउंड में आयोजित की गई थी: राउंड 1, राउंड 2, मॉप अप राउंड और स्ट्रे वेकेंसी राउंड.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule: नीट यूजी की काउंसलिंग का शेड्यूल, ये रही सभी जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट्स की लिस्ट

List of Documents Required For NEET UG Counselling 2023: मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी (एमसीसी) जल्द ही नीट यूजी 2023 काउंसलिंग शेड्यूल जारी करेगी. NEET UG 2023 के नतीजे नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) द्वारा पहले ही घोषित किए जा चुके हैं. योग्य उम्मीदवार काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस प्रवेश के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन खुलने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. एमसीसी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, mcc.nic.in, उम्मीदवारों को पंजीकरण और समय सारिणी जारी होने के संबंध में आवश्यक जानकारी प्रदान करेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?