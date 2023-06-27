UP Board 10th 12th Latest News: यूपी बोर्ड ने 10वीं 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए बदल दी इसकी तारीख
UP Board 10th 12th Latest News: यूपी बोर्ड ने 10वीं 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए बदल दी इसकी तारीख

UP Board: यूपी बोर्ड कंपार्टमेंट/ इंप्रूवमेंट परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए कुल 44,669 स्टूडेंट्स रजिस्टर हैं

UP Board 10th 12th Latest News: यूपी बोर्ड ने 10वीं 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए बदल दी इसकी तारीख

UP Board Compartment Exam: उत्तर प्रदेश (यूपी) बोर्ड कक्षा 10 और 12 की सुधार/कम्पार्टमेंट परीक्षा की तारीख स्थगित कर दी गई है. दोनों कक्षाओं की परीक्षा अब 15 जुलाई के बजाय 22 जुलाई को होगी. यूपी बोर्ड के सचिव दिव्यकांत शुक्ला की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना में यह जानकारी दी गई.

