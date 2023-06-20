IAS Riya Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar: कौन हैं IPS मनीष कुमार, कैसे हुई थी उनकी Riya Dabi से मुलाकात
IAS Riya Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar: कौन हैं IPS मनीष कुमार, कैसे हुई थी उनकी Riya Dabi से मुलाकात

How did Ria and Manish Meet: रिया आईएएस ऑफिसर टीना डाबी की छोटी बहन हैं. यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा 2020 परीक्षा में वह 15वें स्थान पर रहीं.

राजस्थान कैडर की आईएएस अधिकारी रिया डाबी ने दो महीने पहले महाराष्ट्र कैडर के आईपीएस अधिकारी मनीष कुमार से शादी की थी. हालांकि, यह खबर तब सामने आई जब गृह मंत्रालय ने मनीष कुमार का कैडर महाराष्ट्र से बदलकर राजस्थान करने का नोटिस जारी किया. नोटिस में बदलाव की वजह राजस्थान की आईएएस रिया डाबी से शादी बताई गई है.

