पति-बच्चों को छोड़ शादीशुदा मर्द से दिल लगा बैठी थी ये 'वैम्प', छोड़ा देश, मिला धोखा और...

Shashikala Controversy: शशिकला बनना तो एक्ट्रेस चाहती थीं लेकिन उन्हें फिल्मों में सफलता नेगेटिव किरदारों को निभाकर ही मिली थी. शशिकला की लाइफ विवादों में भी रही है. 

Written By  Preeti Pal|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Shashikala Life Facts: शशिकला (Shashikala), एक ऐसा नाम जिन्होंने अपने दौर में लगभग 100 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में नेगेटिव रोल्स निभाये थे. शशिकला की एक्टिंग पर्दे पर इस कदर जबरदस्त हुआ करती थी कि रियल लाइफ में भी लोग उन्हें बुरी महिला समझने लग गए थे. शशिकला ने बॉलीवुड में जो मुकाम हासिल किया था उसके पीछे की कहानी किसी फिल्म की तरह है जिसपर एक बार में विश्वास करना भी कठिन हो जाता है. शशिकला की यही कहानी आज हम आपको सुनाने जा रहे हैं. 

