Amrita Rao की लव मैरिज में आमिर खान का था बड़ा हाथ, ऐसे की थी एक्ट्रेस की मदद
Amrita Rao की लव मैरिज में आमिर खान का था बड़ा हाथ, ऐसे की थी एक्ट्रेस की मदद

Amrita Rao RJ Anmol Wedding:असल में अमृता और अनमोल की शादी के पीछे आमिर खान का बहुत बड़ा हाथ था. क्या था पूरा माजरा आइए आपको बताते हैं.

Jun 16, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Amrita Rao की लव मैरिज में आमिर खान का था बड़ा हाथ, ऐसे की थी एक्ट्रेस की मदद

Amrita Rao Wedding: एक्ट्रेस अमृता राव (Amrita Rao) हाल के दिनों में पर्दे पर कम ही दिखाई देती हैं. अमृता को ‘इश्क-विश्क’ और ‘विवाह’ जैसी पॉपुलर फिल्मों के लिए आज भी याद किया जाता है.अमृता फिल्म ‘मैं हूं ना’ में शाहरुख खान के साथ भी काम कर चुकी हैं. बहरहाल, आज हम बात अमृता राव के पर्सनल फ्रंट की करेंगे, एक्ट्रेस की शादी 2016 में आरजे अनमोल से हुई थी. हालांकि, इस शादी के पीछे की कहानी बहुत इंट्रेस्टिंग है. असल में अमृता और अनमोल की शादी के पीछे आमिर खान का बहुत बड़ा हाथ था. क्या था पूरा माजरा आइए आपको बताते हैं.

