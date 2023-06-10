UPSC Success Story: अस्पताल में 14 घंटे काम और ब्रेक में UPSC की तैयारी, ऐसी है अक्षिता के IAS बनने की कहानी
topStories1hindi1731762
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

UPSC Success Story: अस्पताल में 14 घंटे काम और ब्रेक में UPSC की तैयारी, ऐसी है अक्षिता के IAS बनने की कहानी

IAS Akshita Gupta Success Story: आईएएस अधिकारी अक्षिता जब यूपीएससी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रही थीं, तब वह एक अस्पताल में डॉक्टर के रूप में काम कर रही थीं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC Success Story: अस्पताल में 14 घंटे काम और ब्रेक में UPSC की तैयारी, ऐसी है अक्षिता के IAS बनने की कहानी

Akshita Gupta IAS officer: लाखों भारतीय यूपीएससी परीक्षा को क्रैक करने और आईएएस अधिकारी बनने का सपना देखते हैं लेकिन यूपीएससी परीक्षा को क्रैक करना आसान नहीं है, जिसे कई लोग भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक मानते हैं. हर साल देश के अलग अलग हिस्सों से लाखों उम्मीदवार यूपीएससी परीक्षा में शामिल होते हैं, लेकिन उनमें से कुछ ही यूपीएससी परीक्षा को पास करने में सफल होते हैं और आईएएस अधिकारी बनते हैं. हम आईएएस अधिकारी डॉ. अक्षिता गुप्ता के बारे में बात करेंगे, जिन्होंने अपने पहले ही अटेंप्ट में यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास करने में सफलता हासिल की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट