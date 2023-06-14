Knowledge: बिना किसी नट-बोल्ट के बनाया है देश का सबसे फेमस ब्रिज, जानें क्यों रोज रात 12 बजे कर देते हैं इसे बंद
Knowledge: बिना किसी नट-बोल्ट के बनाया है देश का सबसे फेमस ब्रिज, जानें क्यों रोज रात 12 बजे कर देते हैं इसे बंद

Howrah Bridge: आप भी कभी कोलकाता गए ही होंगे या फिर इसके बारे में सुना ही होगा. यहां पर बहुत सी स्मारक हैं, जो इस पुराने शहर की पहचान हैं. हावड़ा ब्रिज को रोजाना रात को 12 बजे थोड़ी देर के लिए बंद कर दिया जाता है.

Jun 14, 2023

Howrah Bridge History: कोलकाता शहर की खूबसूरती के मामले में बेमिसाल है. कभी अंग्रेजों ने यही से अपने साम्राज्य को पूरे भारत में फैला दिया था. अब भी भारत घूमने आने वाले विदेशियों की पहली पसंद है यह सबसे पुराना शहर. आपने हावड़ा ब्रिज के बारे में जरूर सुना होगा. यह ब्रिज बहुत सुंदर है. इसे लेकर एक अजीब बात कही जाती है कि इसे रोज रात 12 बजे बंद कर कर दिया जाता है. आखिर क्यों किया जाता है ऐसा? आइए जानते हैं क्या है इसके पीछे की कहानी. 

