NEET Preparation: अगले सेशन में चाहिए MBBS, BDS में सिलेक्शन, सफलता पाने के लिए इन टिप्स को करें फॉलो
topStories1hindi1726256
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NEET Preparation: अगले सेशन में चाहिए MBBS, BDS में सिलेक्शन, सफलता पाने के लिए इन टिप्स को करें फॉलो

NEET Preparation: मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए पिछले साल नीट के लिए लगभग 15 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई थी. इस संख्या से आप कॉम्पिटिशन का अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं. यहां जानें इसमें बेहतर स्कोर करने के टिप्स...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

NEET Preparation: अगले सेशन में चाहिए MBBS, BDS में सिलेक्शन, सफलता पाने के लिए इन टिप्स को करें फॉलो

NEET Preparation Tips 2023: साइंस स्ट्रीम से आने वाले ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जो एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस की पढ़ाई करना चाहते हैं, वे नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (NEET) में हिस्सा लेते हैं. भारत में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई में एडमिशन के लिए यह प्रतियोगी परीक्षा क्रैक करना जरूरी है. हर साल लाखों स्टूडेंट्स इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराते हैं. हालांकि, जरूरी नहीं की सभी को इसमें सफलता मिले. 11वीं और 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स जो नीट देना चाहते हैं वे भी से अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर दें. यहां हम आपको नीट की तैयारी के लिए कुछ जरूरी टिप्स (NEET Preparation Tips) बता रहें हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत