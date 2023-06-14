NEET UG 2023 Topper: प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया नीट टॉपर, जानें क्या है इनकी सफलता का राज
topStories1hindi1736846
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NEET UG 2023 Topper: प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया नीट टॉपर, जानें क्या है इनकी सफलता का राज

NEET UG Topper: तमिलनाडु के प्रभजन जे और आंध्र प्रदेश के बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती ने नीट यूजी 2023 की परीक्षा में टॉप किया है. दोनों ही उम्मीदवारों ने परीक्षा में 99.99 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर हासिल किया है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2023 Topper: प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया नीट टॉपर, जानें क्या है इनकी सफलता का राज

NEET UG 2023 Topper: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने मंगलवार को नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट-अंडरग्रेजुएट (NEET UG 2023) के नतीजे जारी कर दिए. उम्मीदवार अब अपने स्कोरकार्ड इन ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ntaresults.nic.in और neet.nta.nic.in पर जाकर देख सकते हैं. फाइनल स्कोर कार्ड के साथ, NTA ने देश भर में टॉप प्रदर्शन करने वालों के नाम, उनके द्वारा हासिल किए गए ग्रेड और हर एक कैटेगरी में कट-ऑफ स्कोर का भी खुलासा किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा