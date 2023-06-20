हर Job Interview में पूछे जाते हैं ये 5 अहम सवाल, अगर कर ली इनकी तैयरी तो सेलेक्शन पक्का
हर Job Interview में पूछे जाते हैं ये 5 अहम सवाल, अगर कर ली इनकी तैयरी तो सेलेक्शन पक्का

जो स्टूडेंट्स इस साल कॉलेज से पास आउट होने वाले हैं, और यह सोच रहे हैं कि कैंपस प्लेसमेंट के दौरान जब कई कंपनियां उनके कॉलेज आएंगी और उनका इंटरव्यू लेगी, तो वो उनसे कौस से और किस तरह के सवाल पूछेगी, तो बता दें यह खबर पूरी तरह से आपके लिए है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

हर Job Interview में पूछे जाते हैं ये 5 अहम सवाल, अगर कर ली इनकी तैयरी तो सेलेक्शन पक्का

Interview Questions and Answers: जो स्टूडेंट्स इस साल कॉलेज से पास आउट होने वाले हैं, और यह सोच रहे हैं कि कैंपस प्लेसमेंट के दौरान जब कई कंपनियां उनके कॉलेज आएंगी और उनका इंटरव्यू लेगी, तो वो उनसे कौस से और किस तरह के सवाल पूछेगी, तो बता दें यह खबर पूरी तरह से आपके लिए है. दरअसल, किसी भी फ्रेशर के लिए उसका पहला इंटरव्यू काफी महत्वपूर्ण और तनावभरा रहता है. उसे नहीं पता होता कि एक कंपनी का एचआर (HR) उससे क्या सवाल करेगा और उसका असल में क्या मतलब होगा. आसान भाषा में कहें, तो एचआर के हर सवाल का एक मतलब होता है और उसे उसके मतलब का आंसर ना मिलने पर वो कैंडिडेट्स को जॉब ऑफर नहीं करता हैं. इसलिए आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि एक HR इंटरव्यू के दौरान कौन से सवाल पूछता है, और कैंडिडेट्स को उसका क्या जवाब देना चाहिए.  

