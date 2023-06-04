ये हैं भारत के वो राज्य, जहां जाने के लिए देश के लोगों को भी लेना पड़ता है Visa
ये हैं भारत के वो राज्य, जहां जाने के लिए देश के लोगों को भी लेना पड़ता है Visa

Innner Line Permit Rules: आपको जानकर थोड़ी हैरानी होगी, लेकिन भारत में कुछ जगह ऐसी हैं, जहां भारत के ही नागरिकों को जाने के लिए वीजा लेने की जरूरत पड़ती है.

Jun 04, 2023

ये हैं भारत के वो राज्य, जहां जाने के लिए देश के लोगों को भी लेना पड़ता है Visa

Innner Line Permit Rules: आपने आमतौर पर यह जरूर सुना होगा कि एक देश से दूसरे देश जाने के लिए वीजा और पासपोर्ट की जरूरत पड़ती है. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी यह सुना है कि अपने ही देश में घूमने के लिए वीजा की जरूरत पड़ रही हो. अगर नहीं, तो बता दें कि भारत में कुछ जगह ऐसी हैं, जहां भारत के ही लोगों को जाने के लिए वीजा लेने की जरूरत पड़ती है. जी हां, आपने सही सुना. भारत में कुछ राज्य ऐसे हैं, जहां जाने के लिए भारत के नागरिकों को भी वहां की राज्य सरकार से अनुमति लेनी पड़ती है. बिना अनुमति लिए आप उस राज्य में एंट्री नहीं कर सकते हैं.

