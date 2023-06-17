Adipurush Controversy: आदिपुरुष से लोग नाराज; अदालत पहुंचा मामला, फिल्म को बैन करने की मांग
Adipurush Controversy: आदिपुरुष से लोग नाराज; अदालत पहुंचा मामला, फिल्म को बैन करने की मांग

PIL Against Adipurush: आदिपुरुष का टीजर (Adipurush Teaser) देखकर ही लोग नाराज हो गए थे. भगवान राम, हनुमान और लंकेश रावण के लुक पर काफी विवाद हुआ था. तब निर्माताओं ने फिल्म की रिलीज आगे बढ़ा दी और कहा कि सुधार कर रहे हैं. लेकिन फिल्म रिलीज होने पर दिखा कि कुछ नहीं बदला है. मामला कोर्ट में पहुंच गया है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

Adipurush Controversy: आदिपुरुष से लोग नाराज; अदालत पहुंचा मामला, फिल्म को बैन करने की मांग

Adipurush Response: आदिपुरुष की रिलीज के बाद कई दर्शक इतने नाराज हैं कि शुक्रवार को ही मामला कोर्ट में पहुंच गया. फिल्म को बैन (Ban Adipurush) करने की मांग कर दी गई है. शुक्रवार 16 जून को हिंदू सेना ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय (Delhi High Court) का रुख किया और आदिपुरुष में राम, सीता, रावण और हनुमान जैसे पात्रों से जुड़े कथित आपत्तिजनक दृश्यों को हटाने या सुधारने के लिए निर्देश देने की मांग करते हुए जनहित याचिका दायर की. जनहित याचिका (पीआईएल) का दावा किया गया है कि फिल्म के पात्र महाकाव्य रामायण (Ramayan) में वर्णित किरदारों से पूरी तरह से अलग हैं. हिंदू सेना (Hindu Sena) के अध्यक्ष विष्णु गुप्ता ने इस जनहित याचिका फिल्म सेंसर बोर्ड (CBFC / Censor Board) द्वारा प्रमाणपत्र देने के फैसले को भी चुनौती दी है.

