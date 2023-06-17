Om Raut: हनुमानजी पर ओम राउत के पुराने ट्वीट ने किया आग में घी का काम, भड़के लोग सुना रहे खरी-खरी...
topStories1hindi1742373
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Om Raut: हनुमानजी पर ओम राउत के पुराने ट्वीट ने किया आग में घी का काम, भड़के लोग सुना रहे खरी-खरी...

Adipurush Controversy: सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) के इस दौर में कोई मुखौटा ओढ़कर ज्यादा समय तक बच नहीं सकता. ओम राउत (Om Raut) का हनुमान जयंती पर किया गया एक पुराना ट्विट अब उनके गले की हड्डी बन गया है. लोग उन्हें पाखंडी बता रहे हैं.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Om Raut: हनुमानजी पर ओम राउत के पुराने ट्वीट ने किया आग में घी का काम, भड़के लोग सुना रहे खरी-खरी...

Adipurush Film Controversy: फिल्म निर्देशक ओम राउत की आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) से लोग नाराज हैं ही, अब उनके कुछ पुराने ट्वीट भी निकल कर सामने आ रहे हैं. इन्हें देख कर लोग कह रहे हैं कि नकली भक्ति दिखाकर कोई कैसे अच्छी फिल्म बना सकता है. ये ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया में लोगों के गुस्से की आग में घी का काम कर रहे हैं. महाकाव्य रामायण (Ramayan) पर ओम राउत की आदिपुरुष को बड़े दर्शक वर्ग ने खारिज कर दिया है और फिल्म की पूरी टीम को जमकर कर ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है. इसी बीच एक ऐसा ट्वीट (Om Raut Tweet) सामने आ गया है, जिसे ओम राउत ने तो डिलीट कर दिया, लेकिन लोगों ने उसे पहले ही कॉपी कर लिया था. अब वे इसे जमकर शेयर कर रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..