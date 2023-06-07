22 साल की उम्र में सगाई करने पर Anurag Kashyap की बेटी हुई ट्रोल, अब कही यह बात
Aaliyah Kashyap Engagement Trolling: आलिया ने ये भी खुलासा किया कि वो अगस्त में एक एंगेजमेंट पार्टी होस्ट करेंगे. इसके अलावा उनका 2025 तक शादी करने का प्लान है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Anurag Kashyap Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Engagement: फिल्ममेकर अनुराग कश्यप (Anurag Kashyap) की बेटी आलिया कश्यप (Aaliyah Kashyap) इन दिनों अपनी एंगेजमेंट को लेकर सुर्ख़ियों में हैं. 22 साल की आलिया ने हाल ही में अपने लॉन्ग टाइम ब्वॉयफ्रेंड शेन से सगाई कर ली थी और इसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की थीं. इतनी कम उम्र में सगाई करने पर आलिया को ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा और उन्हें सोशल मीडिया ने जमकर खरी खोटी सुनाई. आलिया ने सगाई पर आए निगेटिव कमेंट्स पर अब अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है.

