Karan Deol-Drisha Wedding: करण-द्रिशा बंधे विवाह बंधन में, रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के सितारे
topStories1hindi1743558
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Karan Deol-Drisha Wedding: करण-द्रिशा बंधे विवाह बंधन में, रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के सितारे

Karan Deol-Drisha Wedding Photos: सनी देओल के बड़े बेटे करण रविवार को मुंबई में विवाह बंधन में बंध गए. उन्होंने गुजरे जमाने के दिग्गज निर्देशक बिमल रॉय की पोती के साथ विवाह किया है. दोनों के विवाह का रिसेप्शन शाम को शुरू हुआ, जिसमें बॉलीवुड के तमाम सितारे पहुंचे. उनके आने का सिलसिला देर रात तक जारी रहा...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Deol-Drisha Wedding: करण-द्रिशा बंधे विवाह बंधन में, रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के सितारे

Karan Deol-Drisha Wedding Reception: बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज देओल परिवार (Deol Family) में नई पीढ़ी के सबसे बड़े बेटे अभिनेता करण देओल (Karan deol) मुंबई में 18 जून को द्रिशा आचार्य (Drisha Acharya) के संग विवाह बंधन में बंध गए. इस जोड़े ने जहां दोपहर में मुंबई के ताज लैंड्स एंड में हिंदू रीति-रिवाजों के साथ परिवार के करीबी सदस्यों और दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में शादी की, वहीं देओल परिवार ने शाम शादी का रिसेप्शन आयोजित किया. इस रिसेप्शन में बॉलीवुड के तमाम सितारे पहुंचे. जिसमें धर्मेंद्र के जमाने के शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (Shatrughan Sinha), प्रेम चोपड़ा (Prem Chopra) और राज बब्बर (Raj Babbar) जैसे सितारे शामिल थे, तो सनी दओल (Sunny Deol) और करण की पीढ़ी के एक्टर-डायरेक्टर भी आए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण