Karisma Kapoor Doppelganger: करिश्मा कपूर की हूबहू कॉपी है ये लड़की, देखकर करीना कपूर भी खा जाएंगी धोखा

Karishma Kapoor की तरह दिखने वाली एक्ट्रेस का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस के गाने पर चेहरे के एक्सप्रेशन देती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. 

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Karishma Kapoor Doppelganger: 90 के दौर में करिश्मा कपूर (Karishma Kapoor) काफी मशहूर हुए थी. एक्ट्रेस की अदाकारी और अदाओं के फैंस काफी दीवाने थे. करिश्मा अब भले ही फिल्मों में पहले से कम एक्टिव है लेकिन उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग बिल्कुल भी कम नहीं हुई है. लेकिन इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर करिश्मा कपूर की हूबहू शक्ल वाली लड़की का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो को देखकर आपका सिर ही चकरा जाएगा. 

