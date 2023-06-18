Ek Din Ek Film: 20 साल पहले 17 Kiss के साथ हंगामा मचा दिया था इस जोड़ी ने, आज हैं दोनों गायब
Film Khawish: मल्लिका शेरावत को लोग भले ही मर्डर (Film Murder) में उनके बोल्ड रोल से याद करते हैं, परंतु इससे करीब 10 महीने पहले उनकी फिल्म आई थी, ख्वाहिश (Khwaish). फिल्म में उस दौर के शहरी युवा जोड़े की जिंदगी को दिखाया गया था. जो अपनी सेक्स लाइफ (Sex Life) पर खुल कर बात करता है.

 

Jun 18, 2023

Mallika Sherawat: आज तो शॉर्ट फिल्म में भी ढेर सारे किसिंग और बोल्ड सीन देखने मिल जाते हैं, लेकिन 20 साल पहले बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) में यह स्थिति नहीं थी. एक किस ही सनसनी फैला देता था. ऐसे दौर में जब साल 2003 में मल्लिका शेरावत (Mallika Sherawat) और हिमांशु मलिक (Himanshu Malik) स्टारर फिल्म ख्वाहिश सिनेमाघरों में आ गई, तो लोग हैरान रह गए. मर्डर (2004) से भी पहले मल्लिका शेरावत ने इस फिल्म में तहलका मचाया था. फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले ही यह बात सुर्खियों में आ गई कि इस बोल्ड फिल्म में हीरो-हीरोइन पर 17 किसिंग सीन शूट किए हैं. फिल्म के निर्देशक गोविंद मेनन थे. उस दौर में गोविंद मेनन के साथ भी मल्लिका का नाम जुड़ा था. ख्वाहिश मल्लिका की डेब्यू फिल्म थी.

