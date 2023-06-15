Mouni Roy Hand Bag Price: सिंपल से कपड़ों के साथ इतना महंगा हैंडबैग लेकर निकली मौनी रॉय, कीमत जानकर खुला रह जाएगा मुंह!
Mouni Roy Hand Bag Price: सिंपल से कपड़ों के साथ इतना महंगा हैंडबैग लेकर निकली मौनी रॉय, कीमत जानकर खुला रह जाएगा मुंह!

Mouni Roy जैसे ही मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से बाहर निकलीं तो उनका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो गया.वीडियो में मौनी कपड़े तो सिंपल पहने दिखीं लेकिन उनके हैंडबैग की कीमत ने लोगों का सिर चकरा दिया. 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Mouni Roy Hand Bag Price: सिंपल से कपड़ों के साथ इतना महंगा हैंडबैग लेकर निकली मौनी रॉय, कीमत जानकर खुला रह जाएगा मुंह!

Mouni Roy Hand Bag Price: फैशन क्वीन मौनी रॉय (Mouni Roy) का सोशल मीडिया पर मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से बाहर निकलते हुए वीडियो सामने आया. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस सिंपल से ब्लैक कलर के कपड़ों में दिखीं. लेकिन लोगों का ध्यान उनके हैंडबैग ने खींचा जो उन्होंने पकड़ा हुआ था. एक्ट्रेस का ये बैग देखते ही देखते चर्चा में आ गया. जिसके पीछे की वजह मौनी रॉय के बैग की कीमत है. जिसे जानकर आपका मुंह खुला का खुल रह जाएगा.

