Naseeruddin Shah ने फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स से बनवा डाले वॉशरूम के हैंडल, बोले- ‘इन्हें बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकता’

Naseeruddin Shah Latest News: नसीरूद्दीन शाह ने हाल ही में एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया. उन्होंने बताया कि अपने फार्महाउस के वॉशरूम हैंडल को उन्होंने फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स से ही बनवाया है.

Naseeruddin Shah News: किसी भी एक्टर का सपना होता है फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी जीतना. लेकिन हिंदी सिनेमा के दिग्गज अभिनेता नसीरूद्दीन शाह (Naseeruddin Shah) इसे लेकर एक अलग ही राय रखते हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में इन्हीं अवॉर्ड्स को लेकर जो खुलासा किया वो वाकई हैरान करने वाला है. नसीरूद्दीन शाह के मुताबिक उनकी नजर में इन अवॉर्ड्स की कोई वैल्यू नहीं और यही वजह है कि अब उन्होंने इन ट्रॉफी का इस्तेमाल अपने वॉशरूम के हैंडल के तौर पर किया है. 

