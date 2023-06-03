Train Accident: ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan समेत इन सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख, चिरंजीवी ने की अपील
Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे से पूरे देश के लोग दुखी हैं और घायल-मृतकों के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं. इस भयंकर और दर्दनाक हादसे पर सलमान खान (Salman Khan) समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दुख जताया है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Salman Khan Akshay Kumar on Odisha Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे ने हर किसी को हिलाकर रख दिया है. ऑफिशियल रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक भयावह हादसे में करीब 261 लोगों की मौत हो गई है. बीती रात ओडिशा में हुए रेल हादसे के बाद देश भर से घायलों और मृतकों के लिए प्रार्थना की जा रही है. इसी कड़ी में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने भी इस भीषण हादसे पर दुख जताया है. एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) से लेकर सलमान खान (Salman Khan) तक, कई सेलेब्स ने ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर दुख जताया है. वहीं सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी (Chiranjeevi) ने लोगों से रक्तदान करने की अपील भी की है. 

