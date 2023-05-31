OTT June Releases: मनोरंजन से भरपूर होगा जून का महीना, शाहिद कपूर की 'ब्लड डैडी' से लेकर 'असुर 2' हो रही रिलीज
June का महीना दर्शकों के लिए शानदार होने वाला है. इस महीने की शुरुआत से ही से ओटीटी पर बेहतरीन वेब सीरीज और फिल्में रिलीज हो रही हैं. जिसमें एक्शन के साथ-साथ आपको थ्रिल भी मिलेगा. जानिए रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज के बारे में.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

OTT June Releases: ओटीटी पर लगातार ऐसी वेब सीरीज और फिल्में रिलीज हो रही हैं जिसमें सस्पेंस और थ्रिल कूट-कूटकर भरा हुआ है. खास बात है कि इन फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज को आप घर बैठे पॉपकॉर्न के साथ एन्जॉय करते हुए देख सकते हैं. चलिए हम आपको जून के महीने में रिलीज होने वाली वेब सीरीज और फिल्मों के बारे में बताते हैं जो अलग-अलग ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हो रही हैं.

