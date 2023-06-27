Forcefully Kiss To Rekha: इस एक्टर ने जब रेखा को कर लिया था जबरदस्ती Kiss,रो-रोकर कर लिया था बुरा हाल
Forcefully Kiss To Rekha: इस एक्टर ने जब रेखा को कर लिया था जबरदस्ती Kiss,रो-रोकर कर लिया था बुरा हाल

Rekha ने अपनी किताब में लाइफ से जुड़े ऐसे खुलासे किए है जो काफी ज्यादा शॉकिंग है. इस किताब में रेखा ने जबरदस्ती किस करने वाले वाकये के बारे में भी बताया है. एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि उनकी बिना परमीशन के कैसे उन्हें जबरदस्ती किस किया गया था.

Forcefully Kiss To Rekha: इस एक्टर ने जब रेखा को कर लिया था जबरदस्ती Kiss,रो-रोकर कर लिया था बुरा हाल

Forcefully Kiss To Rekha: सिनेमाजगत में रेखा इकलौती एक्ट्रेस हैं, जिनकी जिंदगी किसी रहस्य से कम नहीं है. पति की मौत के बाद रेखा (Rekha) का मांग में सिंदूर भरना, यहां तक उनके मैनेजर के साथ भी कई बाते सुनने और पढ़ने को मिलती है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है रेखा को कई साल पहले एक एक्टर ने बिना परमीशन के जबरदस्ती किस कर लिया. इस घटना के बाद रेखा इतनी ज्यादा शॉक में थी कि वो खूब रोई थीं. जानिए रेखा से जुड़ा ये किस्सा.

