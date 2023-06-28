Flop Actor: 10 साल से नहीं की एक भी फिल्म, फिर भी करोड़ों कमाता है ये फ्लॉप एक्टर; राजा-महाराजा जैसी है लग्जरी लाइफ
Flop Actor: 10 साल से नहीं की एक भी फिल्म, फिर भी करोड़ों कमाता है ये फ्लॉप एक्टर; राजा-महाराजा जैसी है लग्जरी लाइफ

Uday Chopra भले ही बॉलीवुड के फ्लॉप एक्टर हैं. लेकिन वो इस वक्त करोड़ों के मालिक है. यहां तक कि उनकी सालाना कमाई इतनी ज्यादा है जिसे जानकर आप भी कहेंगे कि आखिर ये पैसा आता कहां से हैं. 

 

Jun 28, 2023

Flop Actor: फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कुछ सितारे ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने सालों साल काम किया. लेकिन ना तो इनकी एक्टिंग किसी को पसंद आई और ना ही इनका करियर चला. जिसके बाद इन सितारों पर फ्लॉप एक्टर का ठप्पा लग गया. आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड के ऐसे ही एक सितारे के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्होंने लंबे वक्त से एक भी फिल्म नहीं की है लेकिन कमाई करोड़ों में है. इस सितारे का नाम उदय चोपड़ा (Uday Chopra) है. जानिए बतौर एक्टर फ्लॉप हो चुके एक्टर उदय चोपड़ा कैसे अपना खर्चा चलाते हैं.

