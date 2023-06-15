OPPO Reno10: तैयार हो जाइए! आ रहा है मिनटों में चार्ज होने वाला फोन, पहली तस्वीर आई सामने
OPPO ने चीन में पिछले महीने Reno10, Reno10 Pro और Reno10 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया था. अब खबरें आ रही हैं कि इस सीरीज को भारत में जल्द पेश किया जाएगा. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में डिटेल में...

OPPO Reno10 series Launch Soon: OPPO ने चीन में पिछले महीने Reno10, Reno10 Pro और Reno10 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया था. अब खबरें आ रही हैं कि इस सीरीज को भारत में जल्द पेश किया जाएगा. चीन में लॉन्च होने की वजह से फोन के फीचर्स सामने आ चुके हैं, लेकिन भारत में कुछ बदलावों के साथ फोन को पेश किया जाएगा. 91mobiles ने OPPO Reno10 Series की तस्वीरों को शेयर कर दिया है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में डिटेल में...

