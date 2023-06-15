Biparjoy Cyclone: गुजरात के तटीय इलाकों में लैंड फॉल शुरू, आधी रात तक का समय सबसे खतरनाक
Biparjoy Cyclone: गुजरात के तटीय इलाकों में लैंड फॉल शुरू, आधी रात तक का समय सबसे खतरनाक

Biporjoy Tracking: बिपरजॉय को लेकर भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने अलग-अलग जगहों पर रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है. इस तूफान से सबसे ज्यादा खतरा कच्छ-सौराष्ट्र और गुजरात के तटीय इलाकों में है, वहीं गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के तटीय इलाकों में भारी संख्या में राहत बचाव दल को तैनात किया है.

Biporjoy Cyclone Live Map: भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने अनुमान लगाया है कि गुरुवार की देर रात गुजरात के जखाऊ बंदरगाह के नजदीक बिपरजॉय की टक्कर होगी. इसके चलते राहत-बचाव कार्य को लेकर राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (NDRF) और राज्य आपदा मोचन बल (SDRF) के अलावा सेना, वायुसेना, नौसेना और सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) के जवानों ने भी कमर कस ली है. मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि इस दौरान हवा की अधिकतम स्पीड 140 किमी प्रति घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है. इस क्षेत्र में तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश होने की आशंका के मद्देनजर आठ तटीय जिलों से करीब 1 लाख लोगों को निकाला गया है.

