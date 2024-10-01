Arvind Kejriwal News: 6 अक्टूबर को अरविंद केजरीवाल लगाएंगे 'जनता की अदालत'

Trending Photos
Delhi News: दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल 6 अक्टूबर को छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में 'जनता की अदालत' आयोजित करेंगे. इससे पहले उन्होंने 22 सितंबर को जंतर-मंतर पर 'जनता की अदालत' लगाई थी.
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'Janata ki Adalat' on 6th October at Chhatrasal Stadium. Earlier, he held 'Janata ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar on 22nd September: AAP
