Arvind Kejriwal News: 6 अक्टूबर को अरविंद केजरीवाल लगाएंगे 'जनता की अदालत'
दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल 6 अक्टूबर को छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में 'जनता की अदालत' आयोजित करेंगे.

Written By  Renu Akarniya|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Delhi News: दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल 6 अक्टूबर को छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में 'जनता की अदालत' आयोजित करेंगे. इससे पहले उन्होंने 22 सितंबर को जंतर-मंतर पर 'जनता की अदालत' लगाई थी. 

