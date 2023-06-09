Roop Kumar Bansal: रियल एस्टेट डेवलपर्स M3M पर ED की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई, प्रमोटर रूप कुमार बंसल गिरफ्तार
Roop Kumar Bansal: रियल एस्टेट डेवलपर्स M3M पर ED की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई, प्रमोटर रूप कुमार बंसल गिरफ्तार

Enforcement Directorate arrests Roop Kr Bansal: ED ने IREO और M3M ग्रुप के खिलाफ गुरूग्राम में दर्ज मामलों के आधार पर मनी लॉड्रिंग (Money Laundering) का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की जिसमें पता चला कि M3M ग्रुप ने गुरूग्राम में 4 करोड़ की जमीन को 5 फर्जी कंपनियां (Shell Companies) को डेवलेपमेंट के अधिकार 10 करोड़ में बेच दिये.

Written By  Jitender Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Roop Kumar Bansal: रियल एस्टेट डेवलपर्स M3M पर ED की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई, प्रमोटर रूप कुमार बंसल गिरफ्तार

ED Arrested M3M Promotors Roop Kr Bansal: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने M3M के प्रोमोटर रूप कुमार बंसल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. ये गिरफ्तारी निवेशकों और फ्लैट खरीदारों से धोखाधड़ी और मनी लॉड्रिंग के आरोप में की गयी है. इससे पहले ED ने IREO और M3M मामले में दिल्ली और गुरूग्राम में 7 जगहों पर छापेमारी की थी. ये छापेमारी निवेशकों और फ्लैट खरीदारों के निवेश किये गये पैसों की धोखाधड़ी मामले में की गयी थी. इस छापेमारी में केंद्रीय एजेंसी ईडी ने 17 मंहगी गाडियां जिसमें Lamborghini, Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Maybach शामिल हैं, जब्त की. वहीं 5.75 करोड़ की ज्वैलरी और 15 लाख नकद भी जब्त किए थे.

