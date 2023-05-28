क्या है 'डिजीज-X'? महामारी कोविड-19 से भी है घातक, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
क्या है 'डिजीज-X'? महामारी कोविड-19 से भी है घातक, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

Disease-X: ठीक ऐसे समय में जब लाखों लोगों की जान लेने वाली घातक कोविड-19 महामारी का अंत दिखने लगा है, विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने इससे भी घातक वायरस 'डिजीज एक्स' की चेतावनी दे दी है.

May 28, 2023

क्या है 'डिजीज-X'? महामारी कोविड-19 से भी है घातक, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

Disease-X: ठीक ऐसे समय में जब लाखों लोगों की जान लेने वाली घातक कोविड-19 महामारी का अंत दिखने लगा है, विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने इससे भी घातक वायरस 'डिजीज एक्स' की चेतावनी दे दी है. विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) के प्रमुख डॉ. टेड्रोस अदनोम घेब्रेयसस ने हाल ही में जिनेवा में विश्व स्वास्थ्य सभा की बैठक में इस महामारी को लेकर चेतावनी दी है. इस बैठक में टेड्रोस ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि 'एक और महामारी कभी भी आ सकती है, जो भयानक बीमारी फैला सकती है और बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जान भी ले सकती है.

