लड़की ने ससुराल लौटने से किया इनकार तो मां-बाप ने कर दी हत्या, शव को नहर में फेंका
UP Crime News: पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी माता-पिता ने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया है. हालांकि माता-पिता ने पहले दावा किया था कि लड़की लापता हो गई है. पुलिस ने लड़की के माता-पिता के अलावा उसके मामा को भी गिरफ्तार किया है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

UP News: उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी जिले में 20 वर्षीय एक युवती की उसके माता-पिता ने हत्या कर दी. बताया जा रहा है कि युवती का कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि उसने अपने ससुराल लौटने और अपने पति के साथ रहने से इनकार कर दिया था. पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी माता-पिता ने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया है. हालांकि माता-पिता ने पहले दावा किया था कि लड़की लापता हो गई है.

