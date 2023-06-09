Akhand Bharat Map: 'अखंड भारत' के विरोध में खड़ा हुआ 'ग्रेटर नेपाल'... ऐसे दिखी बौखलाहट
Akhand Bharat Map: 'अखंड भारत' के विरोध में खड़ा हुआ 'ग्रेटर नेपाल'... ऐसे दिखी बौखलाहट

Nepal Capital Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah Map: काठमांडू के मेयर बालेंद्र शाह ने अखंड भारत के नक्शे पर अपना विरोध जताया है और ग्रेटर नेपाल का एक नक्शा जारी किया है. हालांकि, इस पर नेपाल सरकार ने अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है. जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला?

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Akhand Bharat Map: 'अखंड भारत' के विरोध में खड़ा हुआ 'ग्रेटर नेपाल'... ऐसे दिखी बौखलाहट

Kathmandu Mayor Greater Nepal Map: भारत में 28 मई को नई संसद भवन का उद्घाटन हुआ जिसे लेकर देश की कई विपक्षी पार्टियों ने कड़ा विरोध जताया. विरोध जताने वाले लोगों की लिस्ट में भारत का पड़ोसी मुल्क नेपाल भी था. नेपाल की नाराजगी संसद भवन के उद्घाटन से नहीं थी. बल्कि, संसद भवन के सेंट्रल हॉल में लगे अखंड भारत के नक्शे थी. अखंड भारत के नक्शे में नेपाल को भी भारत का हिस्सा दिखाया गया था और इसी वजह से पड़ोसी मुल्क नाराज चल रहा है.

