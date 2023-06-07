Monsoon: गर्मी को बोलिये टाटा-बाय-बाय, आ गया मानसून, जानें कब आपके शहर में होगी झमाझम बारिश?
India weather updates: बीते कुछ दिनों से लोगों को चिलचिलाती गर्मी और धूल भरी आंधी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. राहत भरी खबर है कि अब मानसून केरल में दस्तक देने ही वाला है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

IMD Latest Monsoon Update: तपती गर्मी की मार झेल रहे लोगों को जल्द ही राहत मिलने वाली है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने बुधवार को कहा कि अगले 48 घंटों में केरल में मानसून की शुरुआत के लिए परिस्थितियां अनुकूल हो रही हैं क्योंकि चक्रवात 'बिपरजॉय' तेजी से एक गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान में बदल गया है.

