बार काउंसिल के सदस्य तय कर रहे लॉ सिलेबस, यह भारत में सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी: हाईकोर्ट जज
topStories1hindi1744408
Hindi Newsदेश

बार काउंसिल के सदस्य तय कर रहे लॉ सिलेबस, यह भारत में सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी: हाईकोर्ट जज

Kerala High Court: केरल हाईकोर्ट के एक जज ने कहा है कि बार काउंसिल के सदस्यों द्वारा एलएलबी पाठ्यक्रम (कोर्स) का निर्धारण करना देश में कानूनी शिक्षा की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

बार काउंसिल के सदस्य तय कर रहे लॉ सिलेबस, यह भारत में सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी: हाईकोर्ट जज

Kerala High Court comment on Law School Curriculum: केरल हाईकोर्ट के एक जज ने कहा है कि बार काउंसिल के सदस्यों द्वारा एलएलबी पाठ्यक्रम (कोर्स) का निर्धारण करना देश में कानूनी शिक्षा की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी है. ऐसे व्यक्तियों का ज्ञान मुकदमेबाजी तक ही सीमित होता है. रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, जस्टिस मुहम्मद मुस्ताक ने रविवार को एक इवेंट के दौरान यह बात कही. इवेंट का उद्देश्य कानून के छात्रों को अपने करियर के अवसरों को नेविगेट करने और स्किल विकसित करने में मदद करना था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!