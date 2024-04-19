MP News: रायसेन में दर्दनाक हादसा, बाइक की टक्कर में जिंदा जले 3 लोग, परिवार में मातम
Raisen News: मध्य प्रदेश के रायसेन में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हो गया है. करमोदी के पास दो बाइक आपस में टकरा गई. टक्कर इतनी भयानक थी कि गाड़ियों में आग लग गई. इस हादसे में 3 लोग जिंदा जल गए हैं, जबकि एक व्यक्ति को गंभीर रूप से घायल गया है.

Written By  Ruchi Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
खबर पर अपडेट जारी है... 

