Odisha Train Accident: हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी, किसी भी जानकारी के लिए यह की जा सकती है कॉल, देखें लिस्ट
Odisha Train Accident: हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी, किसी भी जानकारी के लिए यह की जा सकती है कॉल, देखें लिस्ट

Train Accident Helpline Numbers: बचावकर्ता मौके पर राहत प्रयासों में जुटे हुए हैं. बालासोर में बेंगलुरू-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस, शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और एक मालगाड़ी की घातक ट्रेन दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम करीब 7 बजे हुई.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Odisha Train Accident Helpline Numbers: ओडिशा में तीन ट्रेनों की टक्कर में कम से कम 233 लोगों की मौत हो गई और लगभग 900 लोग घायल हो गए. बालासोर में बेंगलुरू-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस, शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और एक मालगाड़ी की घातक ट्रेन दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम करीब 7 बजे हुई. बचावकर्ता क्षतिग्रस्त रेल डिब्बों में फंसे यात्रियों और शवों को निकालने के लिए राहत प्रयासों में लगे हुए हैं.

