नेहा शर्मा ने फिर बढ़ाई दिलों की धड़कनें, ऐसी ड्रेस पहने कैमरे में हुईं कैद
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नेहा शर्मा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं, और अपने लेटेस्ट तस्वीरों से फैंस को दीवाना बना देती हैं नेहा जो भी वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती हैं फैंस जमकर प्यार बरसाते हैं. अब ऐसे में नेहा शर्मा की ये लेटेस्ट वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वो पिंक कलर के बिकनी स्टाइल ड्रेस में काफी बोल्ड नज़र आ रहीं. ऐसे में एक बार फिर अपनी वीडियो से सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है और अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैंस को मदहोश कर दिया हैं...
Dec 23,2022, 18:44 PM IST

