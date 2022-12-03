Hindi Newsasaduddin owaisi emotional

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के आंसू से किसका फायदा ?
गुजरात के जमालपुर में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे. रोते हुए ओवैसी ने अपनी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार की दुआ की.
Dec 3,2022, 22:20 PM IST
Breaking News : गुजरात की सभा में रोने लगे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
Dec 3,2022, 17:56 PM IST

