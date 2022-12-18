ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ଅପରାଧ

Hindi Newsରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ଅପରାଧ

ଆପଣ ଅଶ୍ଲିଳ ମୁଭି ଦେଖୁଛନ୍ତି କି? ଆପଣଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ NCRB ନେଇପାରେ ବଡ଼ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ
ବାଡ଼ମେର ପୋଲିସ ଅଧିକ୍ଷକ ଦୀପକ ଭାର୍ଗବ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି କୋତଓ୍ୱାଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ସହରର ଇନ୍ଦିରା କଲୋନୀ ନିବାସୀ ଭଓ୍ୱଁରଲାଲଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି। ପୋଲିସ କହିବା ମୁତାବକ ଜାତୀୟର ଅପରାଧ ରେକର୍ଡ ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ଏଟିଏସକୁ ଚିଠି ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଓ ସିଡ଼ି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରି ପ୍ରମାଣ ପଠାଇଥିଲା। ଚିଠିରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା କି ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ବାଡ଼ମେରରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଇନ୍ଦିରା କଲୋନୀର ନିବାସୀ ଭଓ୍ୱଂରଲାଲ ଲଗାତାର ଭାବେ ଗୁଗଲ ଓ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡ଼ିଆରେ ଛୋଟ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଜଡ଼ିତ ଅଶ୍ଳିଳ ଭିଡ଼ିଓ ଖୋଜୁଛନ୍ତି ଓ ଦେଖୁଛନ୍ତି ମଧ୍ୟ।  
Dec 18,2022, 16:44 PM IST

