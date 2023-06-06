द केरल स्टोरी के बाद अजमेर 92 पर बवाल, क्यों हो रही फिल्म पर बैन लगाने की मांग?
Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Ajmer 92 Film: द केरल स्टोरी के बाद एक और फिल्म रिलीज से पहले विवादों में है. मूवी का नाम है अजमेर 92. फिल्म पर बैन की मांग की जा रही है. बरेली में ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम जमात के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना मुफ्ती शहाबुद्दीन रजवी बरेलवी ने कहा कि ये फिल्म देश के लोगों को भ्रमित करने और समाज में फूट डालने वाली है.

