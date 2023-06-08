50 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत हुई फेल, अब नहीं रही बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम: मौत
50 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत हुई फेल, अब नहीं रही बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम: मौत

Srishti rescue operation:  करीब 50 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद भी एनडीआरएफ (NDRF) की टीम मासूम सृष्टि की जान नहीं बचा सकी. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बोरवेल में गिरी ढाई साल की सृष्टि की मौत हो गई.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

50 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत हुई फेल, अब नहीं रही बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम: मौत

Srishti rescue operation: मध्यप्रदेश के सीहोर में एक मासूम बच्ची खुले बोरवेल में गिर गई थी. करीब 50 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद भी एनडीआरएफ (NDRF) की टीम मासूम सृष्टि बचा नहीं पाई. इस रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के लिए राहत बचाव दल ने दिन रात एक कर दिया. अंत में एनडीआरएफ की टीम और अन्य लोगों ने मिलकर बच्ची को बोरवेल से बाहर निकाल लिया. एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि सहयोगियों की मदद से बच्ची को बोरवेल से बाहर निकालने के तुरंत बाद एम्बुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया है. इसके बाद खबर आई कि बच्ची को नहीं बचाया सका.

