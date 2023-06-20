'आधे घंटे तक बिना ऑक्सीजन के रहा जिंदा', पूर्व वैज्ञानिक ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा
topStories1hindi1746644
Hindi Newsदेश

'आधे घंटे तक बिना ऑक्सीजन के रहा जिंदा', पूर्व वैज्ञानिक ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा

Indore News: केंद्र सरकार के परमाणु ऊर्जा विभाग के 71 साल के पूर्व वैज्ञानिक ने इंदौर में मंगलवार को दावा किया कि उन्होंने योगाभ्यास के दम पर ऑक्सीजन रहित बक्से में खुद को आधे घंटे तक बंद रखकर दिखाया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

'आधे घंटे तक बिना ऑक्सीजन के रहा जिंदा', पूर्व वैज्ञानिक ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा

Indore News: केंद्र सरकार के परमाणु ऊर्जा विभाग के 71 साल के पूर्व वैज्ञानिक ने इंदौर में मंगलवार को दावा किया कि उन्होंने योगाभ्यास के दम पर ऑक्सीजन रहित बक्से में खुद को आधे घंटे तक बंद रखकर दिखाया. इंदौर के राजा रामन्ना प्रगत प्रौद्योगिकी केंद्र (आरआरसीएटी) के पूर्व वैज्ञानिक वेदप्रकाश गुप्ता (71) ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर अपने 'जीवंत प्रदर्शन' के बाद यह दावा किया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
UPSC
2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS